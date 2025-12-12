Here's a first look at the Street Fighter movie

HQ

A new Street Fighter was actually shown during The Game Awards, but not a game. Instead, we got a first look at the upcoming movie, which is set to premiere next year.

The style surprised us a bit and seems to be made with a touch of humor, with the stars (including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa) really looking like their digital counterparts, including Guile's impossible haircut.

The film premieres on October 16, and you can check out the trailer below.