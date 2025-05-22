Here's 12 bullet points from Mario Kart World's Ask the Developer

HQ

Yesterday Nintendo published a four-part "Ask the Developer" feature dedicated to Mario Kart World, the flagship release title for the Switch 2, as both are coming out in just two weeks. In the Volume 18 of this behind-the-scenes interview series, Nintendo EPD's devs and producers Kosuke Yabuki, Kenta Sato, Masaaki Ishikawa, Shintaro Jikumaru, and Atsuko Asahi discuss several aspects of the design and progress of the project in different phases, unveiling a bunch of interesting, sometimes surprising facts for fans of the party racer.

While we tell you aside about how Cow became a pivotal character born as a silly sketch, or about why Mario Kart World is not called Mario Kart 9, here's 12 highlights or bullet points from the full feature. But remember, 12 is the old number of drivers on the track, as it doubled to 24 for this more open-ended game.

Mario Kart World: 12 Highlights from the "Ask the Developers" interview



Striking a balance between accessibility and challenge. The devs tried to create courses that are satisfying for every user. The team added landmarks like mushroom-shaped mountains to naturally guide players' eyes and help them intuitively sense which direction to head. Instead of just using arrows to point the way, they aimed to keep the world feeling open while still ensuring users wouldn't get lost easily.

The dynamic aspect to courses. The interconnected biomes, together with the changing weather conditions and the day/night cycle, mean to facilitate a more varied, dynamic experience with added immersion. Deserts, snowy mountains, or cities are mentioned as instances of the different environments.

Riding like a pro. The game introduces new gameplay mechanics like Rail Ride (grind) and Wall Ride, for players to experiment with different ways to traverse and interact with the world. These mechanics were inspired by extreme sports like skateboarding, BMX, and snowboarding. A more physical drifting mechanic, together with an also-new Charge Jump and more interactive items complete the beyond-driving moveset.

From walk-ons to protagonists. The idea of turning NPCs (both rivals and extras from the Mushroom Kingdom) into playable characters came from the course design. The team realised that some characters that were part of the environment could easily be incorporated into the racing lineup, meaning to add a fun and quirky element to the game.

Time and weather changes are not there for added realism. The changing conditions influence the racing environment. For example, sandstorms and rain can affect visibility and gameplay, adding variety and challenges for players. The team say they spent considerable effort to make sure these changes felt natural, and they prioritised visual impact over realism to keep it fun.

Landmarks from the real world. The designers also put a lot of effort into creating a vast interconnected world, with varied terrains and environments. They explain how courses and surrounding landscapes were all designed with careful attention to detail, so that the world feels more alive and immersive. Landmarks like Route 66 or Monument Valley were used as inspirations to make the world feel continuous, and the transitions between courses were designed to feel seamless, trying to keep Switch 2 players engaged as they explore.

Like your good 'ol road trip mixtape. Music customisation is a key new feature that wasn't present in previous entries. Mario Kart World boasts an impressive jukebox feature, offering over 200 tracks. These songs are new arrangements of classic Mario Kart themes, as well as tracks from past Super Mario games (we've seen heard rendition pieces from Super Mario Galaxy, Yoshi's Island, or SMB3, for example). The music adapts depending on the player's location, actions, and time of day. For example, the tracks change based on whether players are in a race or in Free Roam mode.

Evolved Replay Feature. After the success of the hilarious replays in Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart World includes an improved replay feature, allowing players to review their races, slow-mo, fast-forward, or rewind to capture the best moments. Users will be able to relive their exciting or funny gameplay moments, and also to share them with friends.

Modern Photo Mode. In addition to the aforementioned replay feature, Mario Kart World now includes an specific Photo Mode. This allows to capture beautiful or memorable moments from the game, whether players are racing or simply exploring the world. Users can move the camera freely take screenshots of their favourite scenes and share them with others.

Improved driving aids. Smart Steering was widely used in Mario Kart 8 and Deluxe for kids and newcomers to start driving easily. Knowing this, the feature has been improved for MK World, which also supports a motion-controlled Joy-Con 2 wheel accessory, and the ability to pull tricks automatically or to auto-hold an item on the driver's back for easier protection against incoming attacks.

Expanded Multiplayer and Online Features. Doubling the player count to 24, together with new game modes such as the Knockout Tour, should make for an even more frantic, lively online experience. Mario Kart World will also be the first true test for the GameChat app, allowing for both voice and/or video chat in real time, which has been a no-go for Nintendo historically.

The Bowser is in the details. During the interview feature, a lot of new, tiny details, were unveiled, and they will, as usual, make the difference for hardcore Nintendo fans. From whitecaps on waves to help players time their jumps, to crazy ideas and layouts for the P Switch Missions in Free Roam Mode, not to mention the detailed regional costumes or the many other nods and references to Nintendo's heritage found in the world.



From these 12 Mario Kart World aspects, which one are you looking forward to the most?