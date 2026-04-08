Here is Sony's new True RGB Mini LED TV technology

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Sony has now presented its own Mini LED TV with RGB backlighting, and they call it True RGB. The idea is to emphasise that the individual red, green, and blue LED backlights allow for "purer colour, greater brightness, and the largest colour volume ever achieved in Sony's home TV history", as reported by Engadget.

Furthermore, according to Engadget, this is not new technology, but rather the same Micro RGB technology presented earlier by Samsung, LG, HiSense, and others. These new kind of TVs use pure red, green, and blue LED backlights along with an LCD layer to produce the final picture. The goal is to have better colour accuracy and more brightness than regular Mini LED TVs.

Sony does something different compared to its rivals. To control the LEDs more precisely, they borrowed algorithms from professional reference monitors. This should allow for more precise colour control and higher brightness. It also reduces "blooming", which occurs when light leaks into neighbouring pixels. And finally, this new technology also improves colour accuracy, when viewing TV from an angle.

Sony has promised to release "additional details" in the near future.