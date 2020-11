You're watching Advertisements

New month means a new round of Games with Gold titles. Microsoft still hasn't started adding Xbox Series S/X specific games, but on the other hand, the new consoles are compatible with all of these. Here is what you get in December:



The Raven Remastered: Available December 1 to 31



Bleed 2: Available December 16 to January 15



Saints Row: Gat out of Hell: Available December 1 to 15



Stacking: Available December 16 to 31



In what must be considered a weak month, we can recommend you to check out the adventure game The Raven Remastered. It is developed by the same studio that made The Book of Unwritten Tales.