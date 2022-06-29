Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

Here are all the new character models for Overwatch 2

The redesigns are available as part of the latest beta.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest beta for Overwatch 2 began last night, and as part of that very beta, fans have been able to try out the newly announced Hero, Junker Queen, and also dive into the Rio map. But, one of the other new features of this beta is that it actually includes all of the new character models for each of the original Overwatch characters, and with that being the case, we've taken screenshots of each character's classic and redesigned skin and whacked them below so you can see how they look in comparison with one another.

For reference: the classic skins are on the left and the redesigns are on the right.

Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2

Related texts



Loading next content