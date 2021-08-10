Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice graphically enhanced with free update

Without any previous hype or hints, Ninja Theory suddenly announced yesterday that the award winning adventure Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is getting a lot better looking as it has now been Xbox Series S/X enhanced (the improvements are also coming to PC) with three different graphical settings:

Xbox Series S

• Performance - No ray-tracing, Full HD, 60FPS

• Resolution - No ray-tracing, Dynamic up to 1440p, 30FPS

• Enriched - Ray-tracing, Full HD, 30FPS

Xbox Series X

• Performance - No ray-tracing, Dynamic up to 1080p, 120FPS

• Resolution - No ray-tracing, Dynamic up to 4K, 60FPS

• Enriched - Ray-tracing, Dynamic up to 4K, 30FPS

As Ninja Theory is currently working on at least two projects (Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Project Mara), the studio points out that this free update is made by QLOC, who made the Switch version of the game. This way, Ninja Theory have been able to focus on finishing their upcoming games rather than polishing this classic.

Check out the trailer below to see the Xbox Series S/X enhancements of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice in action.