Heart Eyes to bring the fear factor this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is notoriously known for being a romantic annual celebration, where couples around the world spend time with one another on charming dates. However, this year, the producers of Scream are trying to push a new narrative by debuting a slasher horror that sees the loved-up in the crosshairs.

It's known as Heart Eyes, and it's a horror film that sees couples being targeted by a cruel serial killer that has glowing heart eyes on its mask, all on Valentine's Day. Essentially, it's a pretty clear alternative take on the Scream format.

The movie is directed by Josh Ruben and was written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy. It's headlined by Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, but also features Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster, and it intends to make its arrival in cinemas on February 7. Check out the trailer and full synopsis below.

"For the past several years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine's Day, no couple is safe..."