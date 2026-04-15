He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction delayed until later this summer

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The plan was for us to return to Eternia at the end of this month to once again give Skeletor and his minions the spanking they deserve in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. But... that's not going to happen.

Via Instagram, developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Limited Run Games have announced that the game is being delayed until sometime this summer, writing:

"We're nearing the end of development for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. To ensure that this release will excite and challenge fans across all generations, additional time for development is needed. We can assure you that you'll be venturing through Eternia in no time as He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and She-Ra in peak arcade glory!

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will release digitally this summer on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC."

They specifically state that they will use this "additional time to refine the game and deliver an experience worthy of fans," which of course sounds great. This likely also means the release will be timed closer to the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, which premieres on June 5, hopefully creating some nice synergy, even if it mostly seems like a happy coincidence (right?).

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is a classic pixel-art beat 'em up for up to two players, who can play as He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, and She-Ra (who must first be unlocked, though) . It features twelve levels based on iconic settings from the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe TV series, as well as, of course, a colorful cast of enemies to beat up.

As mentioned, the game is set to release this summer, and we'll update you once we have a specific date.