HBO is working on a Jon Snow Game of Thrones sequel series

HQ

While Game of Thrones didn't exactly end well in the eyes of fans - in fact it's still a rather bitter topic to this day - there's no denying that the series pretty much changed the game with how popular it became. Which is why it was no real surprise to hear that HBO was looking for further ways to build out this universe on TV, with the first iteration (House of the Dragon) set to begin this August.

But that isn't all that HBO has planned as we know there are other prequels in the works, but now HBO is looking to pick up after the events of the actual main series as well, as a sequel series framed around Jon Snow is in development as The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

This show has Kit Harington attached and looking to reprise his iconic role, and will no doubt explore what the Night's Watch member and former King of the North gets up to after he was exiled from Westeros following the events of the final episode. With Jon heading North of the Wall with the Wildlings, there's no exact clue as to what he will be getting up to, especially now that the White Walker threat was dealt with.

There's no mention as to when the series will arrive or even when it will start shooting.