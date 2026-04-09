Hazelight celebrates amazing feat of shipping 50 million games

HQ

Developer Hazelight is perhaps one of the best success stories in modern video game development, as the Swedish studio led by Josef Fares and who focuses predominantly on cooperative titles, has been delivering hit-after-hit as of late.

To this end, the studio has shared an update on its sales figures, noting that it has just surpassed the immense milestone of shipping 50 million games across its portfolio.

As expected, considering the immense reach of It Takes Two, the 2021 title leads the fray with a whopping 30 million sold units, but the other projects are also performing well, with A Way Out moving 13 million units since its debut eight years ago, and Split Fiction already notching up seven million sold copies, just after a year on the market.

Congrats, Hazelight!