Handheld emulation is getting better: meet E5 ModX

HQ

GAMEMT has announced their new gadget called E5 ModX. It is a handheld device that can be used as a stand-alone controller, a traditional portable gadget and a TATE-mode device.

E5 ModX's screen can be detached from the controller section and used with other devices, such as your smartphone, as reported by Retro Handhelds, and noted by Time Extension.

It looks like the E5 ModX will be powered by a MediaTek P60 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and its display will have a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels. This means, according to Time Extension, that E5 ModX will top out at the PSP and Sega Dreamcast level.

Actual release date of E5 ModX is currently unknown.