Halloween to get a game adaptation and John Carpenter is involved

In today's gaming climate, it's common to try and bring old horror films to life. For example, there have been games based on Evil Dead, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and Friday the 13th in recent years and now it's Halloween's turn.

As per IGN, Boss Team Games, previously the publisher of Evil Dead: The Game, will also be the publisher of this game and the creator of Halloween and Michael Myers, John Carpenter, will contribute his expertise to make the game as good as possible.

The video game will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 which we hope will make for a great looking game. No details about the game itself, when it will be released or the like have been announced, but we will have to keep an eye out for it in the future. John Carpenter has given a statement about the game that read like this:

"As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly."