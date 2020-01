Black Mesa is a fan-made recreation of the original Half-Life game that spawned the mammoth franchise, and it's caught a lot of attention in Steam Early Access, so much so that we thought we'd try it out on today's GR Live show.

If you want to see how we get on streaming Black Mesa, head on over to our live page at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET) to get involved, as that's when Lisa will be trying it out.