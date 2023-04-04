Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Kirby and the Forgotten Land

      HAL Laboratory thinks Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a turning point for the franchise

      The game has been described as Kirby's "Breath of the Wild moment".

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Kirby and the Forgotten Land went down very well with fans and critics when it debuted last year (be sure to read our thoughts in our review here). But just how well exactly? Speaking with IGN, developer HAL Laboratory has compared the game to being Kirby's "Breath of the Wild moment".

      Shinya Kumazaki, general director of the Kirby franchise, stated: "If we're talking about what Breath of the Wild perhaps did for the Zelda series in that it was a revolution, revolutionised the series, I think Kirby [and the] Forgotten Land was kind of at a turning point. And I think you can consider it as the first step in our kind of ongoing moving forward challenge of now also creating 3D Kirby games."

      While this does suggest that there will be more 3D Kirby games in the future, Kumazaki did clarify that there will also be plenty of unique gameplay experiences still.

      "Really, it's about the kind of gameplay experience that we can provide to the players, and how best to optimally bring that gameplay experience that really dictates how we kind of express that in the game. It's just that now we have this new genre of 3D as another method, another way, another form of providing that optimal gameplay experience through an optimal Kirby gameplay experience."

      Do you agree that Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a turning point for the franchise, and likewise would you like more 3D Kirby games?

      Kirby and the Forgotten Land

      Related texts

      0
      Kirby and the Forgotten LandScore

      Kirby and the Forgotten Land
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      HAL Laboratory's take on a 3D Kirby platforming adventure is here, and it's shaping up to be another essential title for Switch owners.



      Loading next content