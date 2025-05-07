Hades II celebrates a year in Early Access, still no sign of 1.0 launch

HQ

Hades II has marked a year since it launched in Early Access, celebrating the anniversary with a thanks to fans, but without an announcement of when we might see the game get its highly anticipated 1.0 launch.

Perhaps this was a bit much to hope for. After all, we know there are still a couple of major updates to release before Supergiant Games feels ready to release all of what Hades II has to offer. But, considering the reputation of the game's predecessor, there is hope it'll be complete sooner rather than later.

"We wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all our players, for all your feedback and patience as we get closer to the finish line," Supergiant wrote. "Early Access development has been incredibly exciting and eye-opening for us as we've worked to realize the potential so many of you see in our game."

The next major update for the game will arrive later this Spring, likely meaning within the next couple of months, if not later in May. February saw the release of the Warsong update, which brought Ares and the final boss of the path to Olympus to the game. Now, we're hoping for more story content, alongside additional features that make the already substantial Hades II feel whole.