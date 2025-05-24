Haaland and Vinícius Jr. will be the two most valuable players at the FIFA Club World Cup

HQ

The FIFA Club World Cup next month will be an unusual chance to gather some of the greatest players in the world in a very short period of time, between June 14 and July 13 2025. This new experiment, using the format of the international World Cup with clubs, will also be a showcase for the some of the most valuable players, with two players in particular amounting for almost 11% of the total value of the top 20 players in the competition: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid).

That is according to estimation from Transfermarket, which puts Haaland and Vinícius Jr. market value in €200m (£168.3m). They are followed by two Real Madrid players, Jude Bellingham (€180m) and Kylian Mbappé (€170m), and Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich (€140m).

Valued at €130m we find Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Fede Valverde (Real Madrid), and Rodri (Manchester City). However, the notable absence of FC Barcelona or Arsenal leaves out of the competition the third most valuable player at the moment, Lamine Yamal (€180m) as well as Bukayo Saka (€150m).