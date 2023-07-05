Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V returns to Game Pass

Along with Exoprimal and more.

We're now a few days into July, so people have been waiting to hear about the games coming to Game Pass this month. Turns out, good things come to those who wait.

Microsoft has announced the games that will be joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks, and the biggest highlight has actually returned to the service right now. Because GTA V is back on Game Pass. We can also look forward to Capcom's crazy dinosaur shooter, an often forgotten Double Fine game and more. Here's the entire Game Pass line-up for the next thirteen days:

Unfortunately, we'll also see at least one beloved game leave the service on the 15th of July, as this trio will be removed next week:

Grand Theft Auto V

