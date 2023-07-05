GTA V returns to Game Pass

HQ

We're now a few days into July, so people have been waiting to hear about the games coming to Game Pass this month. Turns out, good things come to those who wait.

Microsoft has announced the games that will be joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks, and the biggest highlight has actually returned to the service right now. Because GTA V is back on Game Pass. We can also look forward to Capcom's crazy dinosaur shooter, an often forgotten Double Fine game and more. Here's the entire Game Pass line-up for the next thirteen days:

Unfortunately, we'll also see at least one beloved game leave the service on the 15th of July, as this trio will be removed next week: