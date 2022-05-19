Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V has sold 165 million copies

And the Grand Theft Auto series has surpassed the 375 million units milestone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

To absolutely no surprise, Grand Theft Auto V has continued to sell incredibly well, and as noted in the latest quarterly report from Take-Two Interactive, GTA V has officially surpassed the 165 million sold copies milestone.

This comes as the game officially made its Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 debut in March, a release which saw the game become a trigeneration title. To this avail, the report also notes that the Grand Theft Auto series has also reached the 375 million sold units milestone.

Otherwise, as detailed in the report, Rockstar's other major current franchise, Red Dead Redemption has reached 67 million sold copies, with Red Dead Redemption 2 accounting for 44 million of that figure, with that being enough for it to be the second best-selling title in the US in the last five years when looking solely at dollar sales.

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

0
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

2
Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content