GTA Online to open new underground club

Rockstar has revealed that a new underground club will soon be opening up its doors in GTA Online. Known as The Music Locker, this luxurious scene will be based underground The Diamond Casino and Resort, and will feature residencies by top class artists.

Designed to be the hottest spot in East Los Santos, The Music Locker will be adding a few new features as well, such as the ability to dance with a partner, as well as dance moves for yourself to show off on the dancefloor. Anyone can also look to spend time in The Music Locker, although the VIP section will be cordoned off to only those who own a penthouse in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

On opening week of The Music Locker, Detroit legend Moodymann will be kicking-off the celebrations, bringing his own unique style of music to the floor. Later down the line, Berlin collective, Keinemusik will also be in attendance, as well as Berlin-London-based artist Palms Trax.

Set to release alongside The Cayo Perico Heist, players can look to head to The Music Locker on December 15.

To see what you can look forward to, be sure to check out some images of The Music Locker below.