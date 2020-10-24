English
news
Grand Theft Auto V

GTA Online ramps up Halloween celebrations

A recent update is bringing a whole host of great ways to enjoy the spooky season.

GTA Online is really going hard this year on its celebrations for Halloween. For this spooky season, Rockstar's live service title will be giving out discounts and money/RP bonuses all over the place. In a short summary, here is what you can look forward to.

Triple GTA$ and RP in the Halloween Bunker Series, as well as Freemode Events. Alongside this, there will be Double GTA$ and RP in Halloween-themed Adversary Modes: Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned, Lost vs. Damned, Slasher and Slashers. Peyote Plants will be seeing a return, along with their crazy effects. An Orange Dot Tech Mask and Lemon Sports Tracksuit will be rewarded for logging in, plus Nightclubs will receive a 3x daily income rate, and the Annis S80RR supercar will be the Lucky Wheel top prize.

The Albany Lurcher, Chariot Romero Hearse, LLC Sanctus and the Pegassi Reaper will all be 30% off, with the RC Tank being 40% off. Likewise, Prime Gaming users will be given a one-off $1 million, with a $200K bonus for playing during this week. Prime Gaming members will also get a 60% off discount on the Imponte Deluxe and the Vespucci Canals Nightclub.

Do you plan on playing some GTA Online this Halloween season?

