GTA Online players get free in-game cash just for playing in May

Are you an active GTA Online player? Are you an inactive player looking to make some in-game cash just in case some cool cosmetics catch your eye down the line? Well, either way, you're in luck. GTA Online players will be receiving GTA$500,000 (i.e. 500,000 in-game dollars, let's make that very clear) just for playing the game in the month of May. The cash will be sent to the Maze Bank accounts of players within seven days.

Apart from this gift, Rockstar has revealed some neat discounts as well as the podium vehicle for the week. Players can enjoy a 40% in-game discount on nightclubs, triple rewards on all business battles, the Pegassi Reaper as a casino top-prize and more.