GTA Online offering double rewards on Lamar missions

You're watching Advertisements

The weekly roundup for GTA Online has landed, and for this week, players can look forward to earning double rewards for completing Lamar missions and Madrazo Dispatch Services. There is also a double reward offer on Transform Races, Hunting Pack (Remix) and all Business Battles, so be sure to head out to Los Santos to rack up some cash.

Likewise, in the spirit of free loot, Rockstar is giving away the Dinka Aged Tee to anyone who logs in this week. The Neon Skull Emissive Mask will also be available to anyone who completes any Doomsday Heist Prep mission, and the Panic ProLaps Basketball Top will be on offer to anyone who completes the Cayo Perico Heist finale.

In terms of discounts, facilities, customisations and add-ons for properties are all 40% off. The Terrorbyte, Buckingham Miljet, HVY Chernobog, Rhino Tank, the Progen Emerus and the Mammoth Squaddie vehicles are all also 40% off.

Prime Gaming members will be glad to know that the MTL Brickade and the HVY Barrage are 80% off for them, as well as the Vetir military truck being 35% off.