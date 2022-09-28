GTA Online now has an in-game player billionaire

HQ

Grand Theft Auto Online has been out for quite some time at this point, almost as long as Grand Theft Auto V to be exact. But it turns out that is was all necessary if you had any intention of becoming a billionaire in-game, as now one player has managed to accrue enough wealth that they are likely the richest person in the entirety of Los Santos.

As noticed by Eurogamer, it was Reddit user jamcar70 who posted the feat on the social platform, where it is clearly shown that after two years, 34 days, and four hours of gameplay (approximately 18,351 hours), their bank total has surpassed the $1 billion milestone.

For those wondering, this level of dedication is also equivalent to being level 1030, and having 49.8 million RP. That's a lot of levels.

