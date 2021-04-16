GTA Online is offering triple rewards on classic sumo modes

You're watching Advertisements

The latest newswire update for GTA Online has been released and it has shown what sorts of bonuses and discounts players can look forward to over the course of the next week. The highlight this time around is the triple GTA$ and RP on classic sumo modes, but players can also look forward to double pay-outs for Biker Business Sales, RC Bandito Races and Time Trials.

GTA Online players can also look forward to getting a free Dark X-Ray Emissive Mask and a Vapers Den Tee just for logging in, and to mark the most important of annual holidays, 4/20, fans can grab some other free tees, gifts, and bonuses, provided you have already logged in and collected the rewards from earlier in the week.

In terms of discounts, for vehicles, you can look forward to 40% off the Progen PR4, Ocelot R88, RC Bandito, and the Invade and Persuade Tank. As well as 30% off the Grotti Brioso 300, and 50% off the Karin Kuruma (Armored). There is also 40% off all Arcade properties, and 30% off the Master Control Terminal and all Arcade Cabinets.

Last of all, the top reward for the Lucky Wheel is the Albany V-STR, so make sure to have a few spins to see if you can't get a free car.