GTA Online for Xbox 360 & PS3 will shut down this December

Rockstar earlier announced something that might make many players feel sad: they will shut down the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including the feature of website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, on December 16 this year.

The company will also stop selling PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Shark Cash Cards (the in-game premium currency used in GTA Online) after September 15, 2021. But all of the changes above won't have any impact on the Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode, Rockstar assured.

Not just GTA though. For certain PS3 and Xbox 360 titles, the website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club along with some other features will also be shutting down on September 16:



Website stat tracking, online multiplayer, and leaderboards for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Max Payne 3



Website stat tracking for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of L.A. Noire



If you want to know more details, you can check the FAQ here.