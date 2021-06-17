LIVE
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase Extended
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

GTA Online for Xbox 360 & PS3 will shut down this December

An era has come to an end.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Rockstar earlier announced something that might make many players feel sad: they will shut down the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including the feature of website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, on December 16 this year.

The company will also stop selling PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Shark Cash Cards (the in-game premium currency used in GTA Online) after September 15, 2021. But all of the changes above won't have any impact on the Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode, Rockstar assured.

Not just GTA though. For certain PS3 and Xbox 360 titles, the website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club along with some other features will also be shutting down on September 16:


  • Website stat tracking, online multiplayer, and leaderboards for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Max Payne 3

  • Website stat tracking for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of L.A. Noire

If you want to know more details, you can check the FAQ here.

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy