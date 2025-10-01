Grounded 2 introduces its creepiest crawler yet in the Hairy and Scary update

HQ

Grounded 2's 0.2 update has arrived, and with it Obsidian is giving us a nightmare with "eight legs, razor-sharp fangs, and enough hair to make your skin crawl." AXL is a giant tarantula that fits both the Hairy and Scary titles from the update.

Obsidian wants AXL to be a great raid boss for you and your fellow mini survivors to take on. While he looks like a towering, almost unbeatable enemy that'll make you question whether you really want to leave the arachnophobia settings off, should you bring him low, you'll get new weapons and armour.

Outside of this giant terror, who arrives just in time for spooky season, Grounded 2 is also introducing a new building system, which allows for easier snapping, placing, and perfecting your bases. There's even more bug-themed upgrades and gear, too, so you can stock up before you take on the mighty AXL.