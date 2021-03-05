Grotti Brioso 300 is now widely purchasable in GTA Online

You're watching Advertisements

The latest GTA Online roundup has been released and it has shown that players can look forward to grabbing the Grotti Brioso 300 from San Andreas Super Autos as of right now. The newsletter also details that GTA Online players can look forward to double GTA$ and RP in Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions, Stockpile, Air and Sea Races, Hidden Caches, Treasure Chests, and all six A Superyacht Life Missions.

Also noted in the news roundup is the new podium reward for The Lucky Wheel, which is the Bravado Verlierer, and that hangars and the Galaxy Superyacht is 60% and 50% off respectively.

Prime Gaming subscribers will be glad to hear that they can get the Kosatka submarine Sonar Station for free, as well as $200K just for playing this week. Likewise, PlayStation Plus users will be happy to know that they will continue to earn their free $1 million each month until GTA Online launches on PS5, but beginning April 1, players will have to start claiming the money from the PlayStation Store, as it will no longer be directly deposited into their accounts.