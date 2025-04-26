Greyhound sequel confirmed to be in the works

HQ

For those of you who enjoyed the war movie Greyhound, we can now confirm that Tom Hanks will reprise his role as Captain Krause in a sequel. This has been confirmed by Deadline, which reports that the new film will take us both to the beaches of Normandy and across the vast, shimmering battlefields of the Pacific.

Hanks himself has started working on the script, and Greyhound 2 is expected to begin filming early next year. Deadline writes:

"The next chapter in the Greyhound saga will follow Krause and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the ocean in the Pacific as they help turn the tide of the war."

Aaron Schneider and Gary Goetzman are once again on board as director and producer, respectively, and several of the original cast members are reportedly in talks to return.

Did you enjoy Greyhound — and are you excited for this sequel?