Graveyard Keeper 2's wishlist count soars past 120,000 just hours after its official announcement

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There are countless indie games in the life simulation genre that have sought to capitalise on the success of Stardew Valley. You could probably name a dozen of them without any trouble, and it's possible that one of the ones on your list is Graveyard Keeper, as, despite having a radically different concept, it not only carved out its own niche in the crowded space of farm and simulation games, but also succeeded on its own merits, with a rich story and gameplay that grew in depth as the game progressed. Several DLCs also expanded its story and possibilities to the very limits of the graveyard... or so we thought.

Last week, Graveyard Keeper 2 was announced, featuring a similar art style but with notable improvements to character sprites and lighting, and most likely a shift towards a more action-oriented narrative than its predecessor. We still have nothing more than a trailer (which you can watch below), but fans are excited by what they've seen, and have made this clear to the developers at Lazy Bear Games and their publisher, Tiny Build.

It was Tiny Build's CEO, Alex Nichiporchik, who alerted us to this, as he reported in a post on his LinkedIn page that, just 12 hours after its announcement, Graveyard Keeper 2 had garnered over 120,000 new wishlist entries on Steam. And that's just on PC, as we also know the game is coming to Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Although, as we all know, being on a wishlist doesn't always guarantee a sale, such a high number in such a short time demonstrates the game's widespread appeal, and we hope to have our army of well-trained zombies ready by the time Graveyard Keeper 2 is released later this year. Will you be playing it?

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And by the way, if you haven't played the original Graveyard Keeper yet, you can grab it for free on Steam right now, as the publisher is giving it away for a limited time. Don't miss out!