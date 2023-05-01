Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V's most annoying vehicle has just doubled in price

You're going to need a lot more cash to get your hoverbike now.

As Grand Theft Auto Online introduced more vehicles, weapons, and other extras with its content updates, some of those additions proved to be overpowered, though the most annoying of these is the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 to many players.

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 is a hoverbike that can shoot homing missiles. If that's not enough to convince you this thing is annoying, you're probably someone who loves using it, flying high above the skies of Los Santos and raining hell onto innocent players.

Rather than nerf the vehicle, Rockstar has instead doubled its price. Revealed in a news post on Rockstar's site among some other changes, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 has gone from GTA$3,890,250 to GTA$8,000,000. While this might stop some new would-be owners from buying the death bike, it doesn't stop people who already own it.

Perhaps, though, we could see less death in the skies of our Grand Theft Auto Online lobbies soon enough. But, even if this is the case, people have plenty of other options when it comes to tormenting their fellow players.

Grand Theft Auto V

