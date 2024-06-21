English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V's Bottom Dollar Bounties update lets you become a champion of justice

Say goodbye to a life of crime. Sort of...

Grand Theft Auto V's Online mode is getting a new update next week. From the 25th of June onwards, you'll be able to contact friend of justice and Trevor Maude Eccles, who will give you and your friends bounty contracts.

You'll work mostly with Maude's daughter Jeanette, as you try and bring your own brand of justice to Los Santos. New vehicles and missions will be available as part of this update, including some new races added to the Rockstar Creator.

A lot of us are counting down the days until Grand Theft Auto VI releases, but there's still going to be new stuff coming to Grand Theft Auto V if you need a crime fix between now and Fall 2025.

