Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly have a 75-hour long story

Is Grand Theft Auto VI set to be Rockstar's biggest game ever? Everything seems to suggest so. The upcoming blockbuster, which has reportedly been in development for over a decade, looks poised to outclass anything the studio has done before — not just in terms of world size and dev time, but also budget, which is allegedly approaching a mind-blowing $2 billion.

The latest campaign details come from well-known leaker remiremus_, who claims the story will clock in at 75 hours and include a prologue plus five chapters, with the final chapter being the longest. According to the same leaks, the ending is said to take place outside of the U.S. and is already essentially finished — only minor polish remains.

If true, this would make GTA VI the largest story-driven project Rockstar has ever done, more than twice as long as GTA V, which took around 32 hours to complete. On top of that, the game is rumored to feature around 1,000 dynamic world events and hundreds of side activities. For those of us hoping to completely disappear into Rockstar's next open-world epic — this sounds like paradise.

What do you think: too much, or just right?