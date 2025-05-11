Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development since 2018

HQ

A former Rockstar Games employee has confirmed that development on Grand Theft Auto VI began as early as 2018, meaning the game has been in the works for over seven years. It's certainly a lengthy process, but one that aligns with what's now required for a game of this scale and incredible level of detail. In a video, the developer—whose name is David O'Reilly—said the following:

"I worked on GTA 6 from 2018 to 2023. Went onto it after we wrapped up on RDR2. It's fascinating having a look at all this stuff."

By the time Grand Theft Auto VI is released on May 26 next year, it will have been in development for over eight years. That makes its reportedly massive budget suddenly a lot easier to understand. You can check out the full video with O'Reilly below.