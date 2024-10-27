English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V update breaks a fan-favourite feature

It's a small part of the traffic experience, but fans are less than pleased about the change.

If you've ever been driving in Grand Theft Auto V, you've likely noticed the yellow traffic delineators which appear outside of the city of Los Santos. They're known for their satisfying noise when you drive over them, and the impressive physics they have attached to them.

Or had, perhaps we should say, as in the new Bottom Dollar Bounties update, the yellow traffic delineators have taken quite the hit when it comes to their physics. In a tweet (via GamesRadar), one fan outlines how different the delineators now are.

Instead of bending and interacting with the player, now the delineators just break when they are driven into, and don't react at all to the player walking up to them. It is by no means the biggest change in the world, but it does seem a weird thing to walk back on. Grand Theft Auto V players are less than pleased, so hopefully Rockstar can address this at some point, though considering the size of the problem, we doubt it's at the top of the priorities list.

Grand Theft Auto V

