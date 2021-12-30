Grand Theft Auto V tops the list of Twitch's most watched games

HQ

It's been over eight years since Rockstar first released Grand Theft Auto V, eight long years of seeing this game continue to sell and sell and sell, likely due to the success of Grand Theft Auto Online and the title's modding scene. While the last couple of years have seen some newer games burst onto the scene and attract all kinds of attention, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, New World and Valheim all spring to mind, its GTA V that continues to dominate on Twitch.

Reported on by IGN, GTA V was the most watched game on Twitch this year, falling only second to the Just Chatting section. GTA V managed to clock in 2.1 billion total hours watched, which is a staggering jump of 1.3 billion more hours than it achieved in 2020.

As for the rest of the top games on Twitch, the list continued on, in order, with League of Legends, then Fortnite, Valorant, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends, and Dota 2.

In terms of where the most popular new game of 2021 (New World) ranked, that came in at 18th, with only 259 million hours watched.