Grand Theft Auto V sees over a million players in new zombies mode

As it's spooky season, Rockstar has launched a new mode for Grand Theft Auto Online. The Ludendorff Cemetery Survival Mode sees you and your friends fight wave after wave of zombies in the North Yankton area of the map. This is where you start the game in the prologue of Grand Theft Auto V.

A nice nod to the Undead Nightmare DLC for Red Dead Redemption, the new mode has brought in a truckload of players to Grand Theft Auto Online. As GTAO Stats shows, 1.2 million unique players played the map over the weekend.

The map racked up 2.6 million plays in total, proving a major success, especially when compared to previous new modes launched. If Grand Theft Auto VI does make it out next year, this could be one of the last new game modes we get in Grand Theft Auto V, and it's a great one to go out on.