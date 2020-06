You're watching Advertisements

An "enhanced and expanded" version of Grand Theft Auto V is heading to PlayStation 5 in 2021, Sony announced during the opening of its Future of Gaming Show this evening. What's more, GTA Online is heading to the platform too, and when it gets there it will be free for all players. Neat.

In the meantime, PS4 players who already have GTAV will get $1m in cash every month until the game launches next year, which should keep you in trouble for the foreseeable future.