Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 140 million copies

You would think that the sales of a game released back in 2013 would slow down in 2020, even if it is commonly referred to as GTAV. But if you though so, you would be dead wrong. In fact, Grand Theft Auto V had it's second best year ever since 2013 during 2020 with no less than 20 million sales, as revealed by Take-Two and summarised by MauroNL.

This means Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 140 million copies (shipped), and it is probably really close to the same number sell-through as most games are bought digitally these days. Of course, these number is just unheard of, and with an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X this year - we can expect this runaway success train to keep the momentum up.