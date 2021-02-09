LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blue Fire
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 140 million copies

The game enjoyed its second best year in 2020.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You would think that the sales of a game released back in 2013 would slow down in 2020, even if it is commonly referred to as GTAV. But if you though so, you would be dead wrong. In fact, Grand Theft Auto V had it's second best year ever since 2013 during 2020 with no less than 20 million sales, as revealed by Take-Two and summarised by MauroNL.

This means Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 140 million copies (shipped), and it is probably really close to the same number sell-through as most games are bought digitally these days. Of course, these number is just unheard of, and with an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X this year - we can expect this runaway success train to keep the momentum up.

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy