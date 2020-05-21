Cookies

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 130 million copies

That's a lot of heists and assorted traffic misdemeanours.

Week after week since Grand Theft Auto V was launched back in 2013, it has refused to be removed from major sales charts around the world. In fact, it has done so well so consistently that it has never really threatened to leave the top 20. And if you thought that this success would translate into good video game sales numbers - then you would be absolutely correct.

Take-Two has now shared their financial report for the quarter January - March and therein has revealed that the game has done really, really well despite being available on both Playstation Now and Xbox Game Pass (and, since then, Epic has been giving it away for free on its PC game store). Grand Theft Auto V has now passed over 130 million sold games. It still has quite the bit to go before it reaches the 200 million copies of Minecraft that have been sold over the years that we recently reported on, but it is in fact closing in on that target.

Grand Theft Auto V

