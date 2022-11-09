Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has passed the 170 million sales milestone

And the Red Dead Redemption franchise has reached 70 million copies sold.

HQ

Take-Two Interactive's latest quarterly sales report has been released and that means we have yet another update on how Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are doing from a sales perspective.

Increasingly seemingly more steadily than was the case last quarter, this time Grand Theft Auto V is noted to have passed the 170 million units mark, with the franchise accounting for 385 million sold copies.

To add to this, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold over 46 million units, which pushes the franchise over the 70 million copies sold margin.

Essentially, Rockstar continues to excel.

Grand Theft Auto V

