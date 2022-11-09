Grand Theft Auto V has passed the 170 million sales milestone

HQ

Take-Two Interactive's latest quarterly sales report has been released and that means we have yet another update on how Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are doing from a sales perspective.

Increasingly seemingly more steadily than was the case last quarter, this time Grand Theft Auto V is noted to have passed the 170 million units mark, with the franchise accounting for 385 million sold copies.

To add to this, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold over 46 million units, which pushes the franchise over the 70 million copies sold margin.

Essentially, Rockstar continues to excel.