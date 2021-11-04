Grand Theft Auto V has now sold 155 million copies

HQ

Grand Theft Auto V was the best selling AAA game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was also the best selling AAA game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And chances are pretty good that Grand Theft Auto V soon will be the best selling game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X as well, as the enhanced version is coming next year.

Tonight, Take-Two revealed how much the game has sold during the last quarter (July-September), which is five million copies. An incredible number, and borderline unreal for a title released in 2013. This means the game has now sold an unbelievable 155 million copies.

It was also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to sell at a an impressive speed as well and moved two million copies during the last quarter, and the lifetime sales of Arthur Morgan's adventures has now climbed to 39 million sold copies (Red Dead Redemption sold 23 million copies).

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version of Grand Theft Auto V is released next year, we fully expect the sales to speed up even more and selling 200 million sold copies seems like a realistic thing now, something no AAA game has ever done, and the only game that beats this record is Minecraft with 238 million - but it can hardly be called AAA. Not even Nintendo has managed to move even 100 million copies of games like Super Mario Bros or Wii Sports despite bundling them with hardware.