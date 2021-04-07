Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V and NHL 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass

A few games are leaving as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Previously, we told you that Sony-developed MLB The Show 21 is being released on Xbox Game Pass. Now, we have learned the rest of the games for the first half of April, which includes Grand Theft Auto V and NHL 21. You can check out the full list below. Disappearing are Deliver Us the Moon, Gato Roboto and Wargroove, as well as Madden 15, 16, 17, 18 and 25 as well as NHL 18 and 19 from the EA Play section.

April 8
Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console and PC)
Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (Cloud)

April 12
NHL 21 (Console)

April 15
Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC)
Pathway (PC)

April 20
MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)

Grand Theft Auto V

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy