Grand Theft Auto V and NHL 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass

Previously, we told you that Sony-developed MLB The Show 21 is being released on Xbox Game Pass. Now, we have learned the rest of the games for the first half of April, which includes Grand Theft Auto V and NHL 21. You can check out the full list below. Disappearing are Deliver Us the Moon, Gato Roboto and Wargroove, as well as Madden 15, 16, 17, 18 and 25 as well as NHL 18 and 19 from the EA Play section.

April 8

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console and PC)

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (Cloud)

April 12

NHL 21 (Console)

April 15

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC)

Pathway (PC)

April 20

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)