Grand Theft Auto Online is getting rid of important feature on PS4/Xbox One

HQ

Rockstar believes it is reaching the limits of what is possible for Grand Theft Auto Online on the Xbox One and PS4. And so, as it endeavours to bring us updates on these platforms, we're going to have to say goodbye to an important feature: the clips editor.

As revealed by Rockstar in a new blog post, the feature is going to be removed on the 20th of February on Xbox One and PS4. It'll still be available as usual on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, but if you've got any ongoing projects on an older generation rig, it's about time to complete them.

"As we begin to approach the limits of what's possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles, we are taking necessary steps to allow for future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," Rockstar wrote. "This update will help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible."

It does seem like there's a not-so-distant future where the technology of the PS4 and Xbox One simply won't allow for further updates, but here's hoping that the games can keep older gen players feeling like they're not left out for as long as possible.