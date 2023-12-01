Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto IV character makes a return in GTA Online

This Ballad of Gay Tony NPC managed to steal every scene he was in.

A well-known character from the Grand Theft Auto IV expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony, is set to make their return to the franchise in an update coming to Grand Theft Auto Online. Yusuf Amir, the real-estate developer from the expansion, is coming to Los Santos.

As outlined via Rockstar's Newswire, Amir will be giving GTA Online players a few new action-packed robberies, where they'll be in charge of stealing some luxurious vehicles in order to help fulfil Amir's need for the finer things in life.

Even with Rockstar set to announce more information on Grand Theft Auto VI this month, it seems Grand Theft Auto Online isn't being left out in the cold just yet, and fans will still be able to dig into a sizeable update in December as well.

Grand Theft Auto V

