Grand Theft Auto IV character makes a return in GTA Online

A well-known character from the Grand Theft Auto IV expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony, is set to make their return to the franchise in an update coming to Grand Theft Auto Online. Yusuf Amir, the real-estate developer from the expansion, is coming to Los Santos.

As outlined via Rockstar's Newswire, Amir will be giving GTA Online players a few new action-packed robberies, where they'll be in charge of stealing some luxurious vehicles in order to help fulfil Amir's need for the finer things in life.

Even with Rockstar set to announce more information on Grand Theft Auto VI this month, it seems Grand Theft Auto Online isn't being left out in the cold just yet, and fans will still be able to dig into a sizeable update in December as well.