A positive surprise from Microsoft's E3 event came in the form of the new pixel adventure Replaced. The game looked absolutely gorgeous with a modern retro style oozing with neon lights and futuristic misery. The adventure is described as a "sci-fi, retro-futuristic action platformer" and it is due to be released sometime in 2022 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Once it's time for release, it's also coming directly via Xbox Game Pass. Check out the trailer below.