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No, there's not an earthquake waking you up this morning, it's the stomps of the king of monsters, Godzilla. Takashi Yamazaki is back after directing the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One to give us the sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, which recently got its first-look teaser to give us all a glimpse at what's to come.

The teaser trailer begins with a ruined 1940s Tokyo. We're told two years have passed since the events of Godzilla Minus One. Even if the heroes of the first movie thought they put Godzilla down, they're always ready for a new threat, and now one is emerging from the depths of the ocean.

The trailer runs for just over thirty seconds, so we don't get a lot of content, but we do see our protagonist Kôichi Shikishima flying through what looks like floating city ruins, and Godzilla taking his beef across the ocean to the US by the looks of his interactions with the Statue of Liberty.

Godzilla Minus Zero releases on the 6th of November.