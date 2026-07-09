Godzilla Minus Zero shown in first teaser trailer

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November marks the premiere of the 39th Godzilla film in the franchise, specifically the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed 2023 film Godzilla Minus One. The film is set in 1949, two years after its predecessor, and the Shikishima family remains at the centre of the story (although we're also assuming that a certain oversized monster will play a major role).

A Godzilla Minus Zero teaser trailer has now been released, but unlike most so-called teasers, this one truly lives up to its name. It's a 30-second video, and you can check it out below.