Godzilla Minus Zero sets November premiere in North America

It has been revealed that the anticipated follow-up to Godzilla Minus One now has a North American premiere date locked in place. The movie, which will first open in Japan on November 3, will then be followed by an America premiere as soon as November 6.

While this has been confirmed, this is about all of the information that we have on the movie, as no official plot information has been shared as of yet, and we're still awaiting glimpses at the flick in the form of images and trailers. Similarly, while this development likely appeases the American fans, European audiences remain in the dark, as there is no word on whether the film will come to cinemas across the continent as of the moment.

Hopefully there will be a change to the wider premiere plans for the film soon, as considering the acclaimed success of Godzilla Minus One and the impressive box office run matched up to its reportedly very minor budget, there are likely many fans eager to see this film on the big screen.