English
Follow us
news
Godfall

Godfall's PC specs have been revealed

Players will need a pretty beefy machine to play the looter-slasher.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Counterplay Games has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for looter-slasher Godfall, and it's clear that players will need a pretty beefy machine to see it in action. As a minimum 12GB of RAM is required, along with a minimum GPU of GTX 1060 or RX 580 - a steep point of entry indeed.

You can see the full breakdown of minimum and recommended specs below:

Minimum


  • OS: Windows 10

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600

  • RAM: 12GB

  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended


  • OS: Windows 10

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

  • RAM: 16GB

  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Godfall is set to launch November 12 on PC (Epic Games Store) and PS5 and will coincide with the PS5's launch in North America, Australia, and several other countries. Those of us in Europe will have to wait until November 19 to get our hands on the title.

Godfall

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy