Godfall's PC specs have been revealed

Counterplay Games has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for looter-slasher Godfall, and it's clear that players will need a pretty beefy machine to see it in action. As a minimum 12GB of RAM is required, along with a minimum GPU of GTX 1060 or RX 580 - a steep point of entry indeed.

You can see the full breakdown of minimum and recommended specs below:

Minimum



OS: Windows 10



CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600



RAM: 12GB



GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580



Recommended



OS: Windows 10



CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700



RAM: 16GB



GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT



Godfall is set to launch November 12 on PC (Epic Games Store) and PS5 and will coincide with the PS5's launch in North America, Australia, and several other countries. Those of us in Europe will have to wait until November 19 to get our hands on the title.