Godfall shows off stunning gameplay footage

Godfall joined in on the Future of Gaming Show fun this evening by showcasing a first look at its gameplay courtesy of the PS5. The title, developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox looks to channel a futuristic, medieval style where warriors hash it out to "become unstoppable" and make it to "Aperion", wherever or whatever that is.

Godfall is scheduled to release this holiday on PS5 and the Epic Games Store, bringing its chivalrous mayhem to the next generation. Be sure to check out its gameplay trailer, running on the PS5 below.